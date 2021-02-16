Icy conditions slow travel in Litchfield county, other parts of the state

Untreated surfaces like parking lots and sidewalks were especially slippery.

Towns and cities across Connecticut woke up to icy and wet conditions out the door Tuesday morning.

Freezing rain overnight and into the morning left roadways all over the Litchfield Hills and other parts of the state very slick.

“It’s what we expected. Thankfully it was quiet overnight. No incidents, no accidents. The town crews have been out since very early this morning. State crews through the overnight, so thankfully things are working like they should,” said Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk Public Information Officer.

Commuters said they left a little extra time to get to work in the morning.

“I let my dog out this morning and she fell flat on her face, didn’t know what was going on. So I think that’s pretty consistent. It looks wet, but in a lot of cases, it’s not,” said Ryan Craig, owner of the Berkshire Country Store in Norfolk.

“I’m from Florida about 12, 6 years ago and I’m wondering why I left!” said Joanne Tenore, who has not been enjoying all the winter weather throughout the month.