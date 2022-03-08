Local nonprofit helping students find their career path

JoeAbate Charitable Foundation partners with school districts and local businesses for micro internship opportunities

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — A brand new program is helping Connecticut high schoolers kick-start their careers. It’s called Igniting Talent, founded by the nonprofit, JoeAbate Charitable Foundation, Inc.

Igniting Talent works with West Haven High School and North Branford High School and allows juniors and seniors to go through three "micro internships" at a dozen local businesses. They jump from one internship to another, with two weeks at each location, to test the waters.

“Just understanding that sometimes you could be even a straight A student, and still have no idea what you want to do," said Meghan Abate, the Founder and President of JoeAbate Charitable Foundation, Inc. " And how are you going to get that exposure, if it’s not through different micro internships."

The foundation was created in honor of Meghan's late husband, Joe. He passed away in December of 2020 from a congenital heart defect known as a Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD).

Before his passing, Meghan and Joe would spend their lazy Sundays talking about their careers, and Joe struggled to choose just one path.

“Joe and I would talk often about how it’s really difficult at 17 or 18 to figure out what you want to be. And I joked, I would call him career Barbie because he would try out a bunch of different careers, which there’s nothing wrong with that," Abate said.

Igniting Talent is meant to help young students out while they're still in high school so they have an idea of what their true passion is.

One student from West Haven got to try it out, and he succeeded.

“It’s really a big opportunity that you wouldn’t normally get on your average day," said Dante Rodney, a West Haven High School graduate.

Rodney got a chance to work at an accounting firm, a veterinary clinic, and Guilford Texaco North, an auto repair shop. He did so well at that internship, that the owner decided to hire him for the summer.

“He was doing his own work, I was scheduling him his own jobs, and at the end of it, I offered him a job, and he took it so here he is and he’s doing awesome," said Jim Betulia, owner of Guilford Texaco North.

On top of the internship and job, Rodney also received a $1,000 scholarship, which he plans to put toward his studies at Wagner College this fall. There, Rodney will be in the pre-veterinary program, inspired by what he learned in his Igniting Talent internship.

Watching Rodney succeed gives Abate nothing but pride. She said she knows her husband would be proud of how far the program and the foundation have gotten.

"I think he’d love it. I think he’d get right in there with them and he’d be talking to them and proud, really really proud. And I think he would have that experience to look back on and say, ‘You’re 18, you can do it, the world is ahead of you and here’s your chance to go get it,'" Abate said.

The foundation also has another cause, the Family Resources Fund, where they donate to families in financial need with a child in the Yale New Haven Children’s Heart Center Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

Abate said she hopes she can continue both programs for years to come.

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.