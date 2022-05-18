Imposter poses as Connecticut’s Better Business Bureau to scam California woman

The 71-year-old victim had her computer, bank account and cell phone infiltrated by the scammer.

CROMWELL, Conn. — A 71-year-old California woman was the victim of a scammer who posed as the Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut to infiltrate her computer, bank account and more, the agency revealed Wednesday.

Officials said the woman recently received an email claiming to be from Norton LifeLock Inc. and called the number thinking it was in fact real.

Once on the line, the scammer convinced her it was time to renew her subscription and that they would help her by logging into her computer.

The scammer then said he wanted to verify that he was with LifeLock and would print out a letter using the victim’s printer. The letter appeared to be from a Connecticut BBB address and included the signature of the agency’s CEO.

The scammer then had the victim log into her bank account, stating that he had overcharged her and would refund the money if she entered a special code. She entered the code and it appeared in her account as bitcoin.

It was at this point that the woman became suspicious, the BBB said.

While still on the phone, the victim went to a nearby friend’s house and called the BBB for guidance as well as her bank to verify if the scammer’s claims were legitimate.

Once the victim learned the claims were not true, she hung up the phone and turned off her computer.

However, the scammer reportedly had her cell phone number and began texting her as well.

In all, the imposter scammed the 71-year-old woman by using a phishing email, posing as an employee of the BBB and Norton and then using a remote computer takeover to do a cryptocurrency scam. They then did smishish – which is sending fake texts pretending to be someone else.

Norton LifeLock released a statement saying it was aware of the situation.

“The imposter sent letters impersonating BBB and Norton LifeLock Inc. in a scheme to demand money from consumers,” the statement said. “Please be advised that BBB does not send out mailers to consumers in regards to payments/collections for a business."

