In a wave of thefts, police are looking to identify the suspect

The man was caught on camera at The Fresh Monkee.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — He's been caught on camera, now police are looking to catch him in person.

In a recent rash of burglaries across several towns, the suspect has been caught on camera at The Fresh Monkee, a smoothie shop in Manchester, Tuesday morning. Now, police departments including Manchester and South Windsor, are teaming up to catch the crook.

The video of the theft was obtained exclusively by FOX61. It shows the suspect entering the store, getting into the cash register, and stealing all the money inside.

"It's been really hard because my staff there is wonderful and they depend on our business and our awesome customers who really care about us and make us part of their daily regimen," The Fresh Monkee owner Judy Flynn said.

Police say this isn't the first time this suspect has been accused in connection with these kinds of burglaries. Multiple businesses have reported thefts, all allegedly by this same person.

"The hope is we can locate him physically find him as an individual because that's been the issue as of the last several weeks," Sgt. Mark Cleverdon of the South Windsor Police said.

They are investigating at least three cases with this suspect since last month. The South Windsor Department is also working with the Manchester Police on possible leads into other cases in that town.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.