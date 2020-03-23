In Bloomfield a part of the brewery biz still flows

"There is still a demand for our product because a lot of outlets aren't serving"

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Curt Cameron, owner of the Thomas Hooker Brewery has had to make difficult decisions of late, challenged by the pitfalls of the Coronavirus.

Over the past few weeks, Cameron was forced to lay off half of his staff, a result of his restaurant and tap room being shut down due to Covid-19. "It's heartbreaking," Cameron said.

While the new restaurant and tap room at Thomas Hooker Brewery isn't open for the time being, Cameron said there is a bright spot; beer still is selling. "There is still a demand for our product because a lot of outlets aren't serving -- (for example) bars and restaurants, so the package store business has picked up."