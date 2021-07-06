In Bristol, programming robot software to help special needs students

Robots like “Kebbi” and “iPal” have been sent to classrooms across Connecticut, and all over the World.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Movia Robotics is continuing its mission to create software to help students on the autism spectrum succeed.

If anything, the pandemic has proven their programs that help robots interact with school kids, are in demand.

Robots like “Kebbi” and “iPal” have been sent to classrooms across Connecticut, and all over the World. At the same time, the robots are finding work in private homes to help with distance learning.

"During this pandemic we’ve been able to get robots into homes for children who couldn’t be in school and now have some sort of structured learning time," Movia Robotics chief education officer, Rob Parenti said.

Movia now has nine robots running their software in the Middletown Public School system, a pilot program being backed by the state of Connecticut.

The company is hoping more funding comes to help school in Connecticut acquire their products.

“It’s all about engagement and getting a child to learn without them knowing they are learning,” Parenti added.

Muniba Massod, Movia's VP of Business and Sales Development, says this is absolutely the future.

"It’s extremely rewarding to see the impact, Massod said.

Movia says there are more than 150 robots using their educational software all over the World.

"It’s having a tremendous impact on a lot of lives," Parenti added.

