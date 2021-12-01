In East Haddam, something uplifting down by the river

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — For those who live in East Haddam, the Covid crisis has challenged the town like so many areas across the state, but this week, there has been something for them to celebrate. In their recent special travel segment, “52 Places We Love”, the New York Times recognized East Haddam on their worldwide list. “I think it’s a moment of pride,” said East Haddam Selectwoman Theresa Govert. “It’s just affirmed everything people who live here know, that we live in a gem.”

The New York Times special section asked readers, this year, to submit the spots that have “delighted, inspired, and comforted during a dark year” so entries from Morocco to Iceland made the list. Known for its picturesque Opera House, sweeping views, and the Connecticut River that runs through it, East Haddam was among the final 52 locales. Mark Theide, the owner of Two Wrasslin’ Cats Café and Coffee in East Haddam said, “there were two thousand entries and they selected East Haddam and I think they were correct in selecting East Haddam.” Govert added, “it’s a true blessing to be part of this community.”