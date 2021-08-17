In Norwich, relief efforts for Haiti devastated by massive earthquake continue to pour in

Operated and funded in Norwich, The Haitian Health Foundation now operates six clinics around the area of the hard-hit town of Jeremie

NORWICH, Conn. — Jeremiah Lowney is 85 years old and is spending most of his time these days dedicated to relief efforts after the devastating earthquake that hit Haiti on Saturday.

Lowney started the Haitian Health Foundation forty years ago and has traveled to the imperiled island more than one hundred times.

Operated and funded in Norwich, The Haitian Health Foundation now operates six clinics around the area of the hard-hit town of Jeremie and surrounding villages on the island.

Lowney, who was an orthodontist in Norwich for decades said, “the clinics are open, we’re seeing patients, we’re feeding people, and we just sent a container out (to Haiti) but it has made it there yet.”

Lowney added his efforts, along with his family who also help run the foundation, will continue. “We consider ourselves neighbors,” Lowney said of the Haitian people, “they have nobody else.”

Across town, it has been a busy week for Susan Wallace, the executive director at the Diocese of Norwich Outreach to Haiti.

The Outreach to Haiti program has about 21 employees working to help in the Port Au Prince area of Haiti.

“Haiti has faced more challenges than most of us would see throughout an entire era,” Wallace said.

As her organization continues to help support efforts with food and medicine on the ground in Haiti,

Wallace added, “the message is let’s let Haitians help Haitians – that’s our mission statement.”

