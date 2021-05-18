In-person juries will resume in CT starting June 1

The CT Judicial Branch said it will be examining its courtrooms to make sure there are appropriate protective measures are in place.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Judicial Branch announced on Tuesday that in-person juries will be returning to the courthouse for the first time in about 15 months.

The CT Judicial Branch said the decision comes in unison with the public health restrictions being outlined by the CDC, Gov. Ned Lamont announcing the lifting of COVID-19 mandates, and the availability of COVID-19 vaccine, as the reason to resume in-person juries.

Jurors will return to the courthouse starting on June 1. State officials said they will be re-inspecting courthouses across CT to make sure appropriate protective measures are in place.

PPE will be available for jurors, witnesses, litigants, and others if they need it. Hand sanitizer will also be available and face shields will be available for witnesses who wish to show their facial expressions and assessed during their testimony.

State officials added that in the initial stages of this resumption, jurors will be held and conduct their deliberations in the courtroom next to the courtroom where the trial is being held.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.