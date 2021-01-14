In Rocky Hill, talking PPP is the main course

On Thursday, Senator Richard Blumenthal paid a visit to Carbone’s Prime in Rocky Hill to discuss the latest round of PPP assistance for restaurants across the state.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The restaurant industry has been among the most hard-hit industries as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and Connecticut restaurants have not been spared.

It’s estimated more than 600 restaurants have closed in the last year.

On Thursday, Senator Richard Blumenthal paid a visit to Carbone’s Prime in Rocky Hill to discuss the latest round of PPP assistance for restaurants across the state.

“This second round of aid can literally be a lifesaver,” Senator Blumenthal said as he was shown around the well-appointed dining room of Carbone’s Prime.

More PPP aid will come in handy for Vinnie Carbone, who not only owns Carbone’s Prime, but also Carbone’s Kitchen in Bloomfield which is still serving, and the 83-year old landmark “Carbone’s” in the South End of Hartford.

The original Carbone’s in Hartford has been closed since soon after Covid-19 broke out.

Carbone said of the new round of PPP assistance, “it’s a huge help, it doesn’t cover the entire thing but it’s a huge help.”

Scott Dolch, the executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association acknowledged there are massive challenges ahead in 2021 for his members but said, “we are really here to celebrate the PPP program and the stimulus bill getting passed.”

Carbone is hoping the state returns to some sense of normalcy in the months ahead as the vaccines have begun to get distributed.

He is hoping that there are less restrictions on restaurants as the Winter sets in. “We are working towards normalcy,” Carbone said, “it’s critical to so many things.”