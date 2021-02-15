In Seymour, baking blind is part of the shared vision

Senator Richard Blumenthal paid a visit to Tea with Tracy to meet Willy Marrero.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — The café is called, “Tea with Tracy” which has been a fixture in Seymour for the past ten years and, this week, the spotlight was shining on the kitchen there.

Senator Richard Blumenthal paid a visit to Tea with Tracy to meet Willy Marrero. Marrero is the baker at Tea with Tracy who has turned his life around – he was shot multiple times on the streets of Bridgeport in 2014 and is now blind.

Five years ago, Marrero was hired to work as the baker at Tea with Tracy and his success story endures.

Marrero said, “when I first went blind someone told me the best way to help those around you was by helping yourself.”

Blumenthal, who was celebrating small business in the state on Monday, said of Marrero, “If you want to know courage and fortitude come and talk to Willy.” Tracy Tenpenny, the owner of Tea with Tracy said hiring Marrero was a risk worth taking.