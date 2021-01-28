In the staycation economy, ice rink sales heat up

Popping up in backyards all over Connecticut

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — Clint Anderson, a former college hockey player and owner of Newington based Timber Gyms is back on the ice these days -- a lot. Anderson’s over two-decade old business, known for building playscapes, sheds, and backyard basketball courts has had a busy winter installing customized ice rinks.

“So far our furthest rink this winter has been in the Berkshires to the north, and our furthest south has been in lower Fairfield County,” Anderson said.

This winter, Anderson said, due to Covid-19 and a staycation mentality, ice rink installations have nearly quadrupled. “When winter hit and people were stuck inside, I think it kind of gave them a little extra incentive to want to do something in their backyard and keep their kids entertained and out of the house.”

Atop the rink at his Marlborough home, John Assunto was in mid-season form. He was busy shooting pucks with his daughters – which he can do day or night – since his custom rink – built by Anderson’s crew – has got lights.

Wearing his Whalers Hockey sweater, Assunto said the rink offers an escape during the Coronavirus crisis, “just to be able to be outdoors and have that option to get out helps a lot.”