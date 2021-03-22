In West Hartford, Rotary Club goes to bat for the Food Pantry

“The need is real, and we are continuing to help people, we are very blessed and very grateful.”

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — There were cars full of canned items like corn and beans, pickup trucks full of pasta boxes and peanut butter too. The Rotary Club of West Hartford put their mission in motion for a Monday, all to help the West Hartford Food Pantry.

Kyle Egress, the president of the West Hartford Rotary Club said, “We’ve raised a little over seven thousand dollars to give back to families and we are happy to do that.” Egress joined about 20 other Rotary Club members to help deliver food items to the West Hartford Food Pantry outside of Town Hall.

Nancy Stockman, the West Hartford Food Pantry coordinator said, “We have seen an increase of more than 50 percent in households that are served by our food pantries,” and then added, “this pandemic has impacted everyone in one way or another.”

Helping to load up food items for the pantry, West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor, who is also a member of the Rotary Club said, “The need is so significant and so this was such an important and motivating project for all to come together.”

Stockman said, “The need is real, and we are continuing to help people, we are very blessed and very grateful.”

