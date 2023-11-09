Incumbent mayor and party endorsed candidate face off in Derby's Republican primary

Registered Republicans in Derby will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote for which candidate they want to see on the ballot in November

DERBY, Conn. — Tuesday is Primary Day and in Derby and that means Republican voters will be headed to the polls.

On the ballot is incumbent Mayor Richard Dziekan and Alderman Gino DiGiovanni.

DiGiovanni received the endorsement from Derby's GOP. Dzieken, collected enough signatures to force the primary.

Both candidates are hoping to get their name on November’s ballot as the Republican candidate.

"We shouldn’t change course in the middle of the stream we’ve got to keep moving forward and now is not the time to change course," Dziekan said.

"It’s time for a change. I mean we’ve been doing the same thing over and over for the last 40 years and it hasn’t worked out that great," DiGiovanni said.

DiGiovanni said his goal is to re-engage the community and said his business experience can help improve the city.

"Derby is in dire straits right now and with my business experience and you know what I have done in my community the last 25 years will not change when I become the mayor here," DiGiovanni said.

Dzieken said he wants to continue to build on the progress he has made in his three terms as mayor. Including widening Rt. 34 and building housing.

"With these new developments coming up we have 105 and another 80, we have approval on a couple other projects two more units, and then we have nine acres that we want developed," Dzieken said.

However, both candidates also face challenges.

DiGiovanni is currently facing federal charges for entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6th 2021.

"A lot of my supporters and even people that were kind of on the fence understand that you know you’re innocent until proven guilty and I’m only charged with misdemeanors," DiGiovanni said.

Meantime, the city of Derby’s finances were recently placed under the strictest level of review by state officials. An audit found that while the city was reporting a $1 million surplus, in reality it had a $1.9 million deficit.

"This last year between insurances, unexpected illness, Board of Education. We had an overrun. But thank God that we did what we had to do, we had a fund balance," Dzieken said.

There will be two polling locations open in Derby, Irving School and Bradley School. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

