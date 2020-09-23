Independent Climate study released on Hartford Police Department

The study was done by Dr. Lisa Barao of Westfield State University and Dr. Chelsea Farrell from the University of Rhode Island.

HARTFORD, Conn — The City of Hartford released an independent study on the climate of the Hartford Police Department Tuesday.

The study, which was done over the past year, was conducted by Dr. Lisa Barao of Westfield State University and Dr. Chelsea Farrell from the University of Rhode Island.

Officer surveys, Officer interviews, and administrative and case data were used to create findings with seven areas. The seven areas included recruitment and selection and diversity in promotions and assignments.

The report examines "weakness and avenues for organizational improvement," and found "most officers felt that in recent years the department has been moving in a better direction and is focused on continual improvement."

“The goal of this assessment was to holistically evaluate organizational features and workplace perceptions within the HPD with an intentional focus on examining organizational characteristics that might lead to the negative treatment of officers by their peers or supervisors,” said Dr. Barao and Dr. Farrell in a joint statement. “We utilized a mixed methods approach to collect and analyze officer surveys, officer interviews, administrative demographic data, and employee complaint files. These data sources informed findings in a range of areas including recruitment and retention; diversity in promotions and assignments; transparency, communication, and fairness; workplace environment; discipline, misconduct, and harassment; officer wellness; and equipment, resources, and training.”

“Our Police Department is committed to constant improvement, both in terms of serving residents and building a fair, inclusive workplace,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “This deep, broad, independent assessment identifies both a number of strengths and a number of areas for improvement, and we will be working with Chief Thody and his team to review and implement reforms to build a stronger culture. Our officers do incredibly difficult work on a daily basis, and we need to do everything to support them – and hold them to the highest standards. Our community deserves an effective police department that builds trust through transparency and a dedication to self-assessment and improvement, and this study will help the department move forward.”