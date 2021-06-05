Independent review finds Hartford police addressed 'deadpool' wager incident in swift and timely manor

A Hartford detective sent a text message to several officers asking to wager on the next homicide in the city for 2021. The detective has since been demoted.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A new independent report revealed the Hartford Police Department and its leadership responded swiftly and addressed the so-called “dead pool” group text wager in a timely and effective manor (sp). It also called the punishment handed down by Hartford police chief Jason Thody in response to the incident quote “excessive.”

The report the city of Hartford paid $6,000 for, found more consideration should be given to updating the department’s general rules and policies and programs to address the mental health of all Hartford officers who it says become desensitized over time as a result of excessive exposure to violence.

The report outlines impacted morale within the ranks when controversies play out in the media and politically.

"The report focused on no actual harm came to the citizens, no explicit racist terms were used, and those things are true but sets a pretty low bar, of how we want police to conduct themselves,” said Hartford councilman Joshua Michtom

Response from one Hartford city councilor to that new independent report calling an HPD Officer’s so-called “Dead Pool” group text message quote “inappropriate and unprofessional”

The December 2 text invited 16 HPD employees and four state division of criminal justice workers to place a $20 wager on where the first homicide of 2021 would take place in Hartford was first revealed on the website of a local blogger.

The author of that message was now demoted major crimes detective, Jeff Placzek. Three other HPD supervisors punished too.

The message was sent to 19 recipients' personal cell phones and one HPD issued mobile. With one “TY” or “Thank you” response over the next 48 hours.

Part of the findings also read:

"There is no indication that Placzek’s intent quote “was anything other than trying to be humorous. No members of the Hartford Police Department or the public were injured or suffered any negative consequences. Objectively, there is no indication of any racially motivated theme in his text.” HP investigations: a Division of Integrated Security Services also revealed “the actions of Sgt. Anthony Rykowski, ISS believes he address the issue with Detective Placzek appropriately, during their next shift together.” Adding quote “lt Cicero’s response and actions were consistent with the professional practice and standards of an HPD ranking supervisor... adding “it would have been better if these actions were taken immediately upon receipt of the text, however, the responsibilities of anyone assigned to a Major Crimes Division, are multi-faceted and dynamic and must always be considered.”

The report adds “excessive discipline which includes numerous days of suspension, re-assignment, and demoted can have a deleterious impact on an already fragile workplace environment.”

Daneka Thomas is a resident of Hartford, “I think that was very wrong and inappropriate I think he should be fired. I don't trust cops period and they say Black Lives Matter and we really don't in my opinion.

The Hartford Police Union released a statement on Thursday regarding the report:

The Hartford Police Union wants to thank City Council for their request to have the “Deadpool” investigation reviewed by an outside agency. While we concur with the findings of the review we find it disgusting certain Council members were calling for Lieutenant Cicero and Detective Placzek to be fired without just cause. If Council continues to treat members of the Hartford Police Department in this manner the City will continue to fail in the recruiting and retaining of officers. We demand that Chief Thody not fall to political pressure and render a fair discipline to Detective Placzek and Lieutenant Cicero. The Hartford Police Union also feels a Council apology to our members is in order.

Police Chief Thody released his own statement reiterating what the report found and said the department is taking steps to increase access to mental health support.

Chief Thody's full statement:

“This independent report concludes, among other findings, that the department acted in a “timely and effective” manner, but also expresses the view that the discipline I proposed in response to this incident is “excessive.” I believe that the callousness and lack of compassion expressed in his text was in no way humorous and was profoundly damaging to our community. I believe that transfer, demotion and suspension were absolutely justified. It will take a long time to repair the damage this incident caused to the community, the Department, and the relationship we share. I stand by the need for swift, meaningful, and fair discipline to discourage this type of behavior, and encourage supervisors to do the right thing quickly. Members of the community were deeply impacted and lost faith in the Police Department. The Department's reputation was damaged and our officers along with it. I think this report highlights the need for more interaction and understanding between the police and the community. Officers need to better understand the community, and be sensitive to the implications of all of their actions and words, joking or not, and the public needs to better understand the police officers and what this traumatic job can do to a person's outlook on life. And I need to focus on officer mental health and make sure there are positive, evidence-based resources available to our officers. We have taken steps to increase access to mental health supports, including through expanded in-service training, a more proactive employee assistance program, and developing a more active chaplain corps.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin also released his own statement on the report:

“The “dead pool” text was deeply damaging to our community, and the Chief imposed discipline swiftly and appropriately. I agree one hundred percent with the Chief’s decision that this warranted significant discipline.”

