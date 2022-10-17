Who is the man who killed Bristol police officers

FOX61 spoke exclusively to a high school classmate of Nick Brutcher who says he was a bully

BRISTOL, Conn. — FOX61 has uncovered new information about the suspected Bristol shooter Nick Brutcher. The story jumped off the pages of the 04’-05’ Bristol Central High School yearbook that we obtained from the Bristol Public Library.

Nick Brutcher, Aaron Hernandez and Alex Ryng were photographed standing next to each other. They all played on the same football team, but they also have something else in common. They are all accused murderers.

“There’s a big leap between high school bully and murderer,” said a classmate of Nick Brutcher, who wanted to remain anonymous. “He always seemed like that classic high school bully…You could just see from Nick back then that he was just a bully or at least wanted to come off as a tough guy.”

NEW: Picture from the Bristol Central yearbook. #57 Alex Ryng, #54 Aaron Hernandez and #56 Nick Brutcher all stand next to each other for a varsity football photo. They are all murderers. @FOX61News #Bristol pic.twitter.com/9eFCIGgwSO — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) October 17, 2022

Alex Ryng was found in the yearbook pictured as the ‘class blusher.’ Ryng killed his wife in 2014 in their Bristol home before turning the gun on himself.

NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez was convicted in the murder of Odin Lloyd before taking his own life serving a life sentence in prison. The high-profile murder raised questions about the brain damage he suffered as a result of his football life. “I don’t know if they would study Nick’s brain. I’m sure it wouldn’t hurt to see what, if any type of brain injury he had. You just don’t how that alters someone’s personality and actions going forward. It’s sad.”

Brutcher - who allegedly killed two Bristol Police officers with a high-powered rifle in an ambush-style attack worked at New England Liner Solutions in Southington. Brutcher was the father of two young girls. He is seen in a social media video getting his daughters happy meals at a McDonald’s drive-thru, mocking the gender-neutral movement.

“Do you want a boy toy or a girl toy? Cancel McDonald's,” Brutcher said in a sarcastic tone.

Many of Brutcher's Facebook pictures show him holding guns, including a picture from his own wedding where he points a pistol at the photographer.

Cop killer Nick Brutcher is seen in many social media photos posing with guns including one for his wedding where he is pointing a pistol at the photographer. @FOX61News #bristolct pic.twitter.com/NeDWxKZgM0 — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) October 17, 2022

According to court filings, Brutcher was divorced and falling into debt. He was ordered to have his wages garnished to pay back creditors.

Back on the football field, Nick Brutcher played defensive tackle. His younger brother Nathan was also shot the night of the killings, also played football.

FOX61 reached out to the Bristol Public Schools for a comment on this unique athletic connection, but as of news time we have not heard back.

