InfoWars analytics, data scrutinized in 2nd day of Sandy Hook lawsuit trial

The morning consisted of grilling a Connecticut attorney about InfoWars’ analytics and web and social media strategies.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Alex Jones and the analytics and data from his InfoWars websites and social media platforms were under the microscope during the second day of the Connecticut trial into his claims of the Sandy Hook tragedy was a hoax.

The morning consisted of grilling a Connecticut attorney about InfoWars’ analytics and web and social media strategies, as well as revisiting moments from previous depositions involving Jones and his company. The afternoon session took a deeper dive into the specific videos and articles from InfoWars that focused on the Sandy Hook shooting.

Brittany Paz currently runs her own law firm out of Shelton and is a corporate representative for Free Speech Systems. She also worked for Attorney Norm Pattis, Jones' attorney in this civil trial, for five years in the 2010s.

The plaintiff’s goal Wednesday was to discuss how InfoWars engaged with its audience and the strategies behind it, as well as how the company made its money.

InfoWars made money in many ways, including ads, selling products at the online store, and collecting donations.

During the testimony, Paz admitted that donations made to Jones with cryptocurrency would go into his personal crypto wallet, not a company wallet.

When the plaintiff asked if the donated crypto goes into his personal account, Paz answered, “As where is the money kept? Yes.”

She did not know whether he would say during his broadcasts that the donations go to Free Speech Systems but said “he doesn’t tell anyone where it goes and what it does with it.”

When it came to the articles and topics InfoWars would present to its audience, Paz initially hesitated to call a specific InfoWars headline regarding Sandy Hook “clickbait.”

The plaintiff used a Sandy Hook-related story as an example, with the Headline: “CT School massacre looks like false flag, witnesses say”.

When the plaintiff asked whether the headline was clickbait, Paz said, “In the sense that it would grab someone's attention? Yes.”

Asked whether the headline itself was untrue, Paz said she didn't disagree it was false.

“I don’t think that we disagree that there were false statements made,” Paz said.

This is a developing story, the trial session is ongoing.

Jones is accused of claiming that the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax and that his claims have led to the victims being harassed and sent death threats.

Eight families of victims and an FBI agent who responded to the scene on Dec. 14, 2012, filed the suit.

This trial will determine the state punitive and compensatory damages Jones and Free Speech Systems (InfoWars) could owe in this civil trial. Liability will not be decided in this trial with no reason from the courts specified for the jurors.

A Texas jury last month ordered Jones to pay $49.3 million to the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, one of 26 students and teachers killed in the 2012 mass shooting. Jones' lawyer has said they plan to appeal that ruling.

Jones also will face a third trial back in Texas involving the parents of another slain child.

Jones was not in attendance Wednesday but does plan to testify. This trial is expected to last four to five weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

