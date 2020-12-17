DEEP officer rescues injured bald eagle in Thomaston

Officials say it appears healthy and stable, so the prognosis is positive at this point.

THOMASTON, Conn. — After a hiker alerted DEEP Wednesday, an injured bald eagle was located and rescued out of Thomaston.

Officials said DEEP Environmental Conservation Officer John Chickos gently swaddled the eagle in his coat, and placed the eagle into an open bag, so it could spread out a bit and self-comfort.

The eagle was safely strapped in place with a seat belt and a bungee cord.

After being transported to the Sharon Audobon Center, it was confirmed that it had injured wing.

However, officials say it appears healthy and stable, so the prognosis is positive at this point.