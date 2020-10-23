Injured man walks to hospital in West Haven

Police believe the man was under the influence of PCP

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A wounded West Haven man walked to the emergency room around 2:00 P.M on October 23rd.

According to police, a 41-year-old injured man walked to the Yale-New Haven Hospital with signs of being shot and with facial injuries, including puncturing the wound to the jaw. Medical staff determined that the gunshot wound was not consistent with his injuries. The hospital confirmed the man is in stable condition.

Police believe the man was under the influence of PCP at the moment of the incident. Officials searched for evidence in the area of Davenport Ave and Ann Street, where they found evidence of a dispute, but not gunfire.