Injured New Haven firefighter continues to recover, Mayor Elicker says

Lt. Samod Rankins was injured in a fire that killed firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven firefighter injured in a house fire that killed a fellow firefighter is “improving,” the city’s mayor told FOX61 on Thursday.

The Elm City is laying to rest Ricardo Torres Jr. just over a week after he died while fighting a house fire on Valley Street.

Mayor Justin Elicker said Lt. Samod Rankins, who was injured in the May 12 fire is continuing to recover at the Bridgeport Hospital burn unit.

“He is still at the hospital and unfortunately cannot attend the funeral today,” he said. “But there will be Bridgeport and New Haven firefighters with him watching remotely the funeral to support him.”

Elicker continued: “It’s a difficult time for him and his family but we are very grateful that he is improving.”

The fire was called in the morning of May 12. Officials said the heavy fire was in the basement and the first floor of the home, and two people were trapped including an 84-year-old woman. The fire soon was upgraded to a second alarm.

A mayday call was put out by Torres who was up on the second floor of the home. Officials said Torres reported being lost and disoriented. When other firefighters arrived at his location, they found Torres and Rankin unconscious. Officials said their air supply was empty, which usually happens after around 15 minutes.

Both were taken to the hospital where Torres was later pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe page was set up last week for the family with an initial goal of $20,000. It has since surpassed $250,000.

Hundreds of firefighters from across the region are expected to pay tribute to Torres on Thursday.

