Injured pelican rescued from cove in Essex to be returned to Florida

Credit: Connecticut Audubon Society
The Brown Pelican, Arvy

ESSEX, Conn. — An injured pelican rescued from a cove in Essex-- is now healed and heading home!

A Place Called Hope is the bird rehabilitation center that has been caring for the brown pelican since last week.

The center shared a new photo of Arvy, the pelican--before the bird boarded its flight to a wildlife center in Jupiter, Florida.

Brown pelicans are southern coastal birds that rarely venture near Connecticut.

The CT Audubon Society says the bird may have been carried north in a storm.

Arvy was treated for hypothermia and lethargy, but made a quick recovery.