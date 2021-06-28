Injured woman transported from Gay City State Park

She was found unresponsive but breathing

HEBRON, Conn. — An woman was rushed to Hartford Hospital after being found injured and unresponsive in Gay City State Park.

DEEP said that their Environmental Conservation Police, Hebron Fire Department and Colchester Police responded to a call from Tolland County dispatch earlier today about an injured woman.

LifeStar transported the woman to Hartford Hospital.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation by DEEP EnCon Police.

