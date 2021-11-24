Inmate dies of COVID-19 complications, officials announce

He had entered jail in September and was scheduled to be released in January

SUFFIELD, Conn. — An inmate who had been in jail for a little more than two months has died from complications related to COVID-19, the Department of Corrections announced Wednesday.

Officials said the 62-year-old man entered the correctional system on September 15 and was scheduled to be released in January.

The man was at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution when he became ill. He was transferred to an outside hospital on October 29 and died on Tuesday. Officials said he had been suffering from other medical problems in addition to COVID-19.

Officials said he was serving a sentence for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor or drug. His maximum release date was January 12, 2022.

Officials said that due to medical privacy laws, the name of the man is not being released.

“This is a sobering reminder that COVID-19 cannot be taken for granted. Our agency will not let its collective guard down - we will continue to fight against the spread of this dreaded virus,” said Department of Correction Commissioner Angel Quiros in a statement. “My condolences go out to his family.”

More than 20 inmates and at least one corrections officer have died of COVID complications.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

