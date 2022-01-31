Connecticut inmate passes away from COVID-19

He was awaiting trial on a murder charge, according to officials.

HARTFORD, Conn — An inmate in the Connecticut Department of Correction (DOC) has passed away from COVID-19.

There were complications from the virus, which led to his death, the DOC said. The man's name could not be released but he was 37-years-old.

He was transferred from the MacDougall-Walker Medical Isolation Unit to an outside treatment facility on January 4, 2022, and then passed away on January 30, 2022, officials said.

His last entry to the Connecticut corrections system was on September 17, 2019, when he was charged with murder and awaiting a trial. His bond was $1,501,000.

The Department of Correction said they continue to try and reduce risk and fight the spread of COVID-19. They say they are separating new inmates from others to prevent them to spread it to existing inmates, vaccinating those who want to be vaccinated. educating inmates on vaccines, and regularly test inmates and staff.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.