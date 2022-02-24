2 inmates at New Haven Correctional Center dead after apparent fentanyl overdose

One correctional officer showed symptoms of fentanyl exposure and was treated with Narcan. He is recovering at the hospital.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two Connecticut inmates have died after apparent fentanyl overdoses, and there is an investigation underway, the Connecticut Department of Correction said Thursday.

On Feb. 24, a New Haven Correctional Center (NHCC) officer was conducting a routine tour when they saw two inmates in the same cell unresponsive.

Correctional and medical staff used CPR and administered Narcan as life-saving measures.

One of the inmates was sent to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other person was pronounced dead at NHCC.

One correctional officer showed symptoms of fentanyl exposure and was treated with Narcan. He is recovering at the hospital.

The State Medical Examiner's Officer will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

It was not immediately clear how the inmates were exposed to fentanyl.

