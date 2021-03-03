Inmates refuse inoculations; new vaccine arrives in state

200+ inmates have declined to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Federal officials say more than 200 inmates at the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, have declined to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Federal prosecutors filed a court document Tuesday saying prisoners who refused the inoculations included medically vulnerable inmates who have been seeking release to home confinement due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Another 336 Danbury inmates accepted the vaccines.

It's not immediately clear why many inmates declined to be inoculated.

In other news, Connecticut has received its first doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.