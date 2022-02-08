Reports of bad behavior, comments at Bacon Academy vs. Ledyard HS girls basketball game being investigated

There have been accusations of inappropriate comments and negative behavior at the end of the game.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — An investigation has been launched into possible inappropriate comments and negative behavior at the end of the Bacon Academy and Ledyard High School girl's basketball game on Saturday.

The Colchester Superintendent Jeffrey Burt is working with the Ledyard superintendent as well as the Ledyard athletic department to find out what happened.

“Interscholastic sporting events are times to showcase teamwork and sportsmanship, and the Colchester Public School system has no tolerance for any abusive behavior directed at our students or students from other schools," said Burt.

Burt is asking anyone with information about what happened at the game to get in contact with either him, the Ledyard superintendent, or the Ledyard police department.

Late last year, Bacon Academy canceled the remainder of its football season after some athletic staff members were placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into alleged Title IX violations.

At the time, the superintendent said an investigation is underway after two interactions of student-athletes from two athletic teams. Staff members of one of the teams were placed on paid administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

