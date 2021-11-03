Inspector General appointed, assumes all pending police Use of Force investigations in Connecticut

The Chief State’s Attorney said that reassigning the pending investigations to the Inspector General aligns with new state legislation.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — All pending investigations that look into Connecticut police officers' Use of Force will now be assumed by the Deputy Chief State's Attorney, officials announced Wednesday.

The Criminal Justice Commission appointed Deputy Chief State’s Attorney Robert J. Devlin Jr. on Sept. 27 to serve as Inspector General.

Chief State’s Attorney Richard J. Colangelo, Jr. said that reassigning the pending investigations to the Inspector General will keep the process in line with recently passed legislation.

The new legislation requires the position of Inspector General to be filled.

He also said it "will help assure the public’s trust and confidence in the criminal justice system."

The Inspector General will lead the Office of the Inspector General. The investigations handled by that office will include when an officer used force that was found unjustified, or where an officer failed to intervene or report such an incident.

Devlin will assume investigations previously assigned to State’s Attorneys in Connecticut’s 13 Judicial Districts, which might extend the time needed to resolve the investigations.

"I want to thank the State’s Attorneys for the considerable amount of work they have done on these investigations,” Deputy Chief State’s Attorney Devlin said.

“My objective is to conduct thorough, fair and complete investigations in the most timely manner possible, while continuing to keep all parties affected apprised of the progress that is made in these investigations," he added.

The Office of the Inspector General said it aims to complete the investigations in a fair, impartial and timely manner.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.