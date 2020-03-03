Insulin cap bill passes committee, moves to Senate

If SB 1 passes the Senate, the cap would be the lowest in the country.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A senate bill that would cap the price of insulin prescriptions at $50 passed committee Tuesday on a bipartisan 17-1 tally. It will now move to Senate for a vote.

If SB 1 passes the Senate, the cap would be the lowest in the country. In addition to capping the price of insulin, the bill would include the following:

Capping insulin costs including for all insulin and diabetes supplies at $150/month total. This would be the toughest cap in the country. Insulin is $50 per 30 day Non-insulin drugs (glucose) is $50 per 30 day Devices/equipment is $100 per 30 day Insulin + devices is $100 per month.

Insurance companies must cover the cost of emergency insulin up to three times a year for their policyholders and everyone will have access to emergency insulin if they go to a pharmacist.

“Today, Connecticut is one step closer to having the strongest insulin cap in the country," said Sen. Lesser. "Insulin isn’t optional, this bill will save lives. I’m grateful to the support from our Committee members and look forward to carrying Senate Bill 1 forward in the Senate.”