x
Internet outage at State Capitol delays hearings

Hearings on rent caps and health workers are among those impacted.
Credit: FOX61
Connecticut State Capitol.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hearings and other state business have come to a halt Tuesday as the State Capitol works to fix an internet outage. 

Among the work affected are hearings on legislation about capping rent costs, community health care workers and a bill about funding for low-income women coming to the state for abortions if their home state does not allow them.

It's not clear the extent of the outage. 

At the Housing Committee's public hearing on capping rent costs, hundreds of people have signed up to speak.

This is a developing story. 

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

