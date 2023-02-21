Internet outage at State Capitol delays hearings

Hearings on rent caps and health workers are among those impacted.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hearings and other state business have come to a halt Tuesday as the State Capitol works to fix an internet outage.

Among the work affected are hearings on legislation about capping rent costs, community health care workers and a bill about funding for low-income women coming to the state for abortions if their home state does not allow them.

It's not clear the extent of the outage.

At the Housing Committee's public hearing on capping rent costs, hundreds of people have signed up to speak.

HAPPENING NOW: the Housing Committee public hearing on rent caps is on pause, as they’re dealing with an internet outage for numerous CT State branches and agencies.



Hundreds of people have signed up to speak at this hearing.



They hope to have an update before 3@FOX61News pic.twitter.com/AVswNyQ2cQ — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancTV) February 21, 2023

This is a developing story.

