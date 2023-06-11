Parts of Interstate 84 closed after serious crash in New Britain

Eastbound and Westbound sides of the highway are closed while state police investigate the crash in the area of Exit 36.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Both sides of Interstate 84 are closed after a serious crash in New Britain happened on Sunday Evening, according to state police.

Eastbound and Westbound sides of the highway are closed while state police investigate the crash in the area of Exit 36.

According to state police, serious injuries have been reported, but how many people were injured is unclear.

Police ask people to use alternate routes if traveling in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.