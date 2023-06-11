x
Parts of Interstate 84 closed after serious crash in New Britain

Eastbound and Westbound sides of the highway are closed while state police investigate the crash in the area of Exit 36.
Credit: astrosystem - stock.adobe.com

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Both sides of Interstate 84 are closed after a serious crash in New Britain happened on Sunday Evening, according to state police. 

According to state police, serious injuries have been reported, but how many people were injured is unclear. 

Police ask people to use alternate routes if traveling in the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

