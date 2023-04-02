Interstate-95 Northbound road closure following tractor-trailer crash

At least one person has been transported to an area hospital by ambulance, police said.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Both Northbound and Southbound lanes of Interstate-95 have been shut down for investigation between exits 48 and 50 after a tractor-trailer crash on Sunday.

At around 8:34 p.m., Troop G – Bridgeport responded to I-95 northbound in the area of exit 50 in New Haven for a report of a crash involving a tractor-trailer, which was reported to be on fire. EMS and the local fire department also responded to the scene.

At least one person has been transported to an area hospital by ambulance, police said.

Serious injuries have been reported.

Personnel from Troop I, Troop F, New Haven PD and East Haven PD are assisting with the highway and entrance ramp closures. CT DOT is responding to assist with traffic.

Police ask those traveling in that area to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

