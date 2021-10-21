Interval House in need of donations for Safe House

The organization is running low on everyday necessities like toilet paper and paper towels.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Interval House, Connecticut's largest agency dedicated to ending domestic violence, put out a call for help on social media this week.

In a Facebook post, the organization shared photos of empty storage shelves at their Safe House, saying they are in need of items like laundry detergent, toilet paper and paper towels.

"We definitely need these items to make sure our clients have what they need to keep their own lives in order while they're staying with us," Amanda Delaura, director of development at Interval House said. "Many clients who end up here on our doorstep come to us with nothing at all. They've fled a very violent situation immediately. They might have a plastic bag with a toothbrush in it, but not much else."

The organization's Safe House is a haven for those who have left abusive relationships. The pandemic increased the need for their services, officials said.

"The strains and stresses only exacerbated what was already difficult. And as a result, our phones rang off the hook. People were leaving really terrifying situations in record numbers for us," Mary-Jane Foster, president and CEO of Interval House, told FOX61.

It has made donations all the more necessary.

"We had unbudgeted expenses of $500,000. So many of our numbers doubled. 2,000 more victims than we had worked with before. 11,000 calls, twice as many calls, going in coming out. And our Safe House capacity was at 340% at one point," Foster added.

While some of those numbers have started to go down, many have unfortunately stayed about the same. And with the need for services still great, people have already started to answer Interval House's call for help.

Donations are stacked high just 48 hours after the Facebook post was made. - everything from supplies to gift cards, which are items they still need more of.

"When we can give a victim a gift card, that gives her the choice. And she is a person who has not had the choices to make in her life," Foster said.

Interval House's work is year-round, but October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time specifically dedicated to giving a voice to those in need.

"It is our time in the year to really shine a light on domestic violence to bring it out of the dark," Foster added.

If you would like to make a donation, you can visit Interval House's Amazon Wishlist, here.

For more information on Interval House's services, click here.

If you or someone you know needs help, the organization has a 24-hour hotline at (888)-774-2900.

