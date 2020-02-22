Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day lands in Windsor Locks

“Frankly this is our future right here,” said Dan Burbank, the NASA astronaut and current senior fellow at Collins Aerospace. “We need kids like this."

It’s a 100 thousand dollar initiative happening across the country. Employees at Collins Aerospace are opening their doors for “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day” where middle school aged girls spend a day learning about the STEM world around them.

This year, 35 girls from Connecticut and Western Massachusetts attended the Engineering day at Collins Aerospace in Windsor Locks.

Mia Titone, an 8th grader from Avon said, “my favorite subjects are science and math so I just love being here.”

This was the second year of Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day and staffers at Collins Aerospace say it will become a tradition each February.