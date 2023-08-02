'World's worst invasive plant' to be studied in Connecticut rivers by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The aquatic plant is spreading rapidly and is threatening the Connecticut River's ecosystem, says experts.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Beginning August 7, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) New England District will be applying a bright red dye to Connecticut's rivers to understand better the invasive aquatic plant that is overgrowing through the state's waters.

The highly invasive aquatic plant, Hydrilla verticillata, commonly known as hydrilla, can alter river flow, crowd out other native plants and change water chemistry. Because of that, the plant affects fish populations and water temperatures, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

According to experts, Hydrilla multiplies, doubling its biomass every two weeks in summer and has no natural predators or diseases to limit its population.

The invasive plant was first identified in the Connecticut River near Glastonbury in 2016 and has since spread into the river’s many coves, tributaries, and boat basins, according to USACE.

Hydrilla also makes it more difficult or even potentially dangerous for both boating and swimming due to the denseness of its growth. USACE said that the plant grows in long, easily fragmented strands, which spread and develop into new plants.

With help from the Lower Connecticut River Valley Council of Governments (RiverCOG) and Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), this research will help suppress the plant's growth and diminish the adverse effects on the rivers.

The USACE will use RWT tracer dye that helps show the water dynamics and tracing of the plant as it continues to spread. This will aid in developing herbicide treatment plans for next summer. The dye is a fluorescent xanthene dye and has no significant effects on aquatic organisms, said USACE.

The dye will be applied in four locations: Keeney Cover in Glastonbury, Chapan Pond in East Haddam, Chester Boat Basin in Chester, and Selden Cove in Lyme. The research is expected to finish on September 15, with an alternate end date of September 22.

USACE and the Engineer Research and Development Center plan to treat and control seven identified sites during the summer of 2024.

Post-treatment monitoring surveys will be conducted in the fall of 2024 to assess the condition of the hydrilla and non-target impacts.

USACE said there would be changes to the color of the water at the sites and surrounding areas, but these are expected to be minimal and short-term as the dye will dilute and dissipate with the flow and tides of the river.

The hydrilla treatment should have minimal-to-no impact on recreation in the Connecticut River. No long-term closures or restricted access is currently anticipated with this work, according to USACE.

The schedule is subject to change and will be updated and posted on the USACE project website.

