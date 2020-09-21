Invasive Spotted Lanternfly spotted in West Haven, Greenwich

The CT Agricultural Experiment Station said on Monday it found a single adult male in West Haven and several more adults in Greenwich.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) announced on Monday that the Spotted Lanternfly was spotted in West Haven and Greenwich.

A single male was found in West Haven and several adults were found in Greenwich. The CAES believes the insect arrived in West Haven due to out of state travel, while there was already a population in Greenwich. The insect has also been found Southington in 2019 and Farmington 2018.

According to the CAES, the insect is an "invasive sap-feeding planthopper." It was discovered in Berks County, PA in 2014, and is native to China, India, and Vietnam.

The concern is the Spotted Latern could attack many hosts and "severely" impact the state's farm crops, like apples, grapes, and hops. It could also attack a number of maple trees.

The CAES says in the fall the bug can be found in on tree-of-heaven willows and other trees. They will lay their eggs on trees and almost any nearby surface,.

The Spotted Lanternfly has also been seen In New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, and New York.