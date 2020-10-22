Investigation concludes Stonington Police were duped by assault suspect

The victim of the assault, Crystal Caldwell, and her attorney are calling Stonington Police liars.

STONINGTON, Conn. — A White couple accused of attacking a Black employee of a Mystic hotel in June were able to escape arrest at the scene by tricking Stonington Police, according to an independent investigation conducted by an ex Hartford police officer turned attorney.

The report, which concludes there was no malice or bias by the Stonington Police officers involved, was completed Tuesday. However, the victim of the assault, Crystal Caldwell, and her attorney are calling Stonington Police liars.

"The officer assured me, while I was getting in the ambulance, that they saw the (surveillance) video and that they were going to arrest him," said Caldwell.

A longtime employee of the Quality Inn in Old Mystic, Caldwell was attacked and allegedly called a "old (expletive) monkey" by hotel guests Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay of New York.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the couple was caught by police trying to sneak out of the hotel after the incident. And, while police caught up with the couple at their car, no arrests were made.

Caldwell was taken to one hospital, while Sarner and Orbay, who was five months pregnant, were taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London.

"The investigation clearly showed that the police officers lied when they claimed that they were not allowed into L & M hospital," said attorney John Strafaci, who represents Caldwell.

But Stonington Police officer Brian Discordia's incident report actually said the nurse in charge “told me she could not stop me from going in to get a statement but that I would not be allowed in to make an arrest.”

"It’s all a lie," Strafaci said.

Stonington Police changed course intending to arrest the couple when they returned to the hotel from the hospital to pick up their car. But the independent report concluded Sarner and Orbay had already picked up their car from the hotel and headed for Foxwoods Casino before cops knew they were gone.

"I live right now thinking they’re coming to get me," said a still traumatized Caldwell. "They’re coming to my house. I still live in fear and nobody’s no justice is being done."

The couple, due to appear in New London Superior Court tomorrow, was finally arrested for the assault more than two weeks after the incident. And last month, Sarner was arrested in New York, charged with criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon in a separate incident

"It was a violation of his release and so we are going in asking the judge to incarcerate him and revoke his bond," said Strafaci.