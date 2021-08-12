South Windsor police cruiser hit while executing warrants in Manchester

The vehicles fled the scene and rammed a South Windsor Police cruiser before fleeing again

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The execution of two search warrants early Thursday morning by Manchester Police was punctuated by two cars unrelated to the investigation hitting multiple agency vehicles.

Manchester police, the Capital Region Emergency Services Team (CREST) and the East Central Narcotics Task Force were executing the warrants in two rooms at the Hawthorne Suites on Spencer St. when two vehicles sped out of the parking lot.

While the two vehicles were unrelated to the investigation, police said they fled from the parking lot after seeing law enforcement there.

One, a white Audi SQ5, reportedly rammed a South Windsor police vehicle. The officer was not injured as a result of the collision, but police said the suspect pushed the SWPD vehicle in order to flee the area.

The vehicle fled west on Spencer St. toward East Hartford.

A second vehicle, which police said they believe was a white Jeep Cherokee, also fled the area and followed the Audi at a high speed.

Police later determined the Audi was stolen out of Tolland, and it was recovered in Wethersfield with heavy damage Thursday morning.

Investigators are requesting anyone who may have witnessed the vehicles involved in the collision with the SWPD vehicle contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.

Meanwhile, the warrants for the unrelated investigation resulted in the seizure of both firearms and narcotics, as well as the arrest of two individuals.

Police said information on the arrests of the two individuals will be released later Thursday.

The investigation concerns criminal activity at 191 Spencer St. Police said officers have responded to the location 140 times for incidents involving narcotics, noise complaints, trespasses, thefts, burglaries to motor vehicles, weapons and other offenses.

