'Justice was rightly served': Iowa reacts to guilty verdict in death of Mollie Tibbetts

Cristhian Bahena Rivera was convicted Friday of Murder in the First Degree for the death of Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student.

DES MOINES, Iowa — For almost two weeks, all eyes in Iowa have been turned to Scott County for the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who was convicted Friday of murdering 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds extended her condolences to the Tibbetts family following the verdict:

“My heart goes out to Mollie’s family for having to endure the pain and suffering that resulted from this horrific murder. I pray that today’s verdict will not just bring justice but some sense of closure to her family and the community. There is no bringing Mollie back, but her memory will continue to live on through the happiness she brought to all who knew her.”

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst was one of the first politicians to extend her thoughts to the Tibbetts family via Twitter, saying, "Today, justice was rightly served."

"We must do all we can to ensure senseless acts like this don't happen again," she tweeted.

Mollie Tibbetts’ murder was a heartbreaking tragedy.



Today, justice was rightly served.



We must do all we can to ensure senseless acts like this don’t happen again.



God bless the Tibbetts family. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) May 28, 2021

Sen. Chuck Grassley also tweeted out his reaction to the guilty verdict, noting Bahena Rivera is an undocumented immigrant.

Iowans’ hearts broke when Mollie Tibbetts was murdered by an undocumented immigrant in 2018 2day the murderer was found guilty & justice was served for a senseless act of violence that took a young life God bless Mollie & her family/friends — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 28, 2021

Earlier Friday, Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson's office sent out a statement before the verdict had been announced. Her office told Local 5 the statement "was sent in error."

Following the verdict, Hinson's office sent out the exact same statement:

Hinson Statement on guilty verdict in the Mollie Tibbetts trial: pic.twitter.com/WodUuRGEtG — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) May 28, 2021

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller also reacted to Friday's verdict via Twitter, saying the officers in the case should be applauded.

The officers in the Bahena Rivera case should be applauded. "It's not that they're lucky, they're persistent," AAG Scott Brown said. Thank you, @IowaDPS and local law enforcement. #MollieTibbetts — IA Attorney General (@AGIowa) May 28, 2021

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.