IRS extends tax deadlines, relief to CT residents and businesses affected by Ida

Individuals that live or have a business in Fairfield and New London Counties, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, and Mohegan Tribal Nation qualify for tax relief.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced Wednesday that some Connecticut residents affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida have more time to file their 2020 taxes, and/or can receive tax relief.

The extension comes after FEMA issued a disaster declaration for those impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which hit Connecticut at the beginning of September.

Individuals and households affected by Ida that live or have a business in Fairfield County, New London County, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, and Mohegan Tribal Nation qualify for tax relief.

Any tax-filing or tax-payment deadlines on or after Sept. 1, 2021, and before Jan. 3, 2022, are postponed through Jan. 3, 2022. This includes any affected individuals who had extensions to file 2020 tax returns, which otherwise run out on Oct. 15.

The extended deadline also applies to quarterly estimated tax payments, as well as tax-exempt organizations that operate on a calendar-year basis.

The IRS can identify taxpayers in the covered disaster area and can apply filing and payment relief. However, affected taxpayers who live or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.

For more information and to find the forms you need for taxes, click here.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.