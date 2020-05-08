Tropical Storm Isaias could not stop a beer delivery in Weston

A landscaping crew pulled out a chainsaw and cut off enough of the large tree limb so that traffic could get through.

WESTON, Conn. — While much of Fairfield County was devastated by Tropical Storm Isaias Tuesday, a beer delivery truck could not be stopped.

Several communities in southwestern Connecticut had more than 90% of their residents without power for much of the day.

Broad Street in Weston, was one of many streets in that town without power, due to trees toppled on power lines.

And, in neighboring Wilton, along Cedar Road, a tree across power lines stopped traffic.

Included in that traffic was a Dichello Distributors beer delivery truck, for about an hour.

“We were going up to Weston and we had to take all these back roads,” said Ross Prior, of Dichello Distributors. “There’s no easier way to get there. We just saw a bunch of trees falling down and this is the last one we saw.”

“Cars were trying to drive under the wires and that made me really nervous because I know the powers out and some of them could be live,” said Debra Dolan, who said she did a double take when she saw a beer truck parked in front of her house.

After a while, a landscaping crew, which unsuccessfully tried to get around the tree earlier, grew impatient.

An impatient landscaping company employee, whose crew wanted to get by a big tree limb on powerlines in #Wilton, decides to trim it back. Very risky! A beer truck was also stuck. I gave him our address! 😂 @FOX61News #Isaias pic.twitter.com/fM0PNIuFuT — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) August 4, 2020

The crew pulled out a chainsaw and cut off enough of the large limb so that traffic could get through.

Of course, that procedure is not at all recommended by first responders and utility companies.

Thousands of Connecticut residents lost power Tuesday afternoon and into the evening as winds from Isaias moved through the state.

Due to the large amount of outages, Eversource confirmed they were experiencing issues with its automated outage reporting systems.