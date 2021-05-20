'It is a privilege to have been loved by you' | Fallen New Haven firefighter's wife speaks at his funeral

Ricardo Torres Jr., 30, whose mission since childhood was to become a firefighter, had his all too short life eulogized Thursday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Ricardo Torres, Jr., the firefighter known as "Tornado," for the voraciousness with which he attacked his job, was a firefighter for less than two years, but his funeral Thursday illustrated what an impact he made on those whose lives he touched.

Ricardo Torres Jr., 30, whose mission since childhood was to become a firefighter, had his all too short life eulogized Thursday in the city he loved and protected.

"I cannot believe that you are gone," said his weeping mother, Cathy Foster-Mendez. "And it doesn’t seem real. I keep looking at the door hoping that it any given moment you’d walk right in and say hey."

"It is a privilege to have been loved by you, to have been chosen by you, and to take care of your two sons for you," said Torres' his wife, Erica Martinez.

The couple is expecting their second son, Crew, in August. Their oldest son, Oliver, turns 1 next week.

"I know this grieving stuff is going to take time, but I don’t have time," his wife said. "I just want to fast forward through the pain and get to the point where I have peace with all of this because it is unbearable.

That also holds true for those who knew him best in the New Haven Fire Department.

"Rico wanted to know and learn it all," said Lt. William Riggott, who like Torres was part of Engine Company 6. "His work ethic was like no other. Rico was mission-oriented, high speed, and everyone on his shift had to keep up with him."

Fire Chief John Alston said Ricardo Torres, Jr.'s work ethic and positivity set a great example for all.

"Every time you saw him, he was smiling, and I would say 'Torres, how’s it going? Living the dream, Chief' and always smiling," Alston said.

"Rico is one of those firefighters who wanted to get in there and he wanted to save as many lives as possible," said New Haven Fire Department Captain Kendall Richardson.

Early on the morning of May 12, Torres helped save two lives in a Valley St. house fire before losing his.

"Rest in peace," a teary-eyed Chief said. "We will take it from here.

Alston said as a way to always remember and honor Ricardo Torres, Jr., they will name a training support symposium, in conjunction with the University of New Haven, after the fallen firefighter.

