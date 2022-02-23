Iwo Jima ceremony held in New Britain for 77th anniversary of the flag-raising

More than 100 people gathered at the Iwo Jima Memorial to honor those who have served and fallen.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — The Iwo Jima Memorial is a prominent sight just off Route 9 in New Britain and more so on Feb. 23. A large crowd of more than 100 showed up for the 77th-anniversary flag-raising remembrance of Iwo Jima at the Memorial on Wednesday.

The ceremony is meant to honor both the fallen and the survivors of the conflict that was a tipping point in World War II.

Stewart Lahey, from Bridgeport, is now 95 years old, he was just 17 and a new Marine when he set foot on Iwo Jima.

Lahey said, “This keeps the story alive for others behind us, it’s history.”

Former New Britain Mayor Tim Stewart served as the emcee of the event.

Stewart said, “It’s nice to know people haven’t forgotten and we say that all the time – on Memorial Day, Veterans Day – just don’t forget.”

Commander John Buckley also spoke at the event, paying tribute to those who sacrificed so much at the battle.

Buckley, now retired from the Navy and living in New Britain said, “everyone should be mindful of the contributions of today’s veterans and past veterans, they are there to keep us safe.”

The ceremony ended with a wreath laying at the foot of the memorial and then the singing of God Bless America.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.