Hartford restaurant ready for winter weather

HARTFORD, Conn. — Outdoor dining has become a popular summer experience when the weather is nice, but what about when winter comes? Connecticut restaurants are getting their outdoor dining setups ready for colder temperatures with heating systems and coverings to keep out the wind and cool air.

Cozy up in a heated gazebo or dine inside a Paris-themed shipping container at J Restaurant Bar on Washington Street in Hartford.

“We created an outdoor oasis out here and we’re fired up and ready to go again,” Jordan Dikegoros, owner of J Rstaurant Bar, told FOX61.

The restaurant is ready for outdoor dining guests even in winter. They put up tents and fired up the heaters.

Dikegoros said they‘ve been ready since last year, setting up the space when restaurants were faced with pandemic restrictions.

Ready for winter! Restaurants are firing up the heaters and making sure their outdoor dining tents are set. I’ll have an inside look at what one Hartford restaurant is doing to keep customers coming when the temps get cooler tonight on @FOX61News at 10 & 11 p.m. pic.twitter.com/LCEiStHZV2 — Elisha Machado (@ElishaMachadoTV) November 10, 2021

“People are very comfortable," Dikegoros said. "We’ve had people dining outside when it was 10 degrees last winter. As long as the wind wasn’t howling and we keep them comfortable."

Even the snow won’t ruffle their feathers.

“I just picked up my plow from the service department so that’s ready to go. We keep the parking lot clean,” Dikegoros said. “No matter what the weather is, we’re always here.”

