Jamaican Consulate in town to assist Hartford residents for the weekend

The three-day event is set out to assist members of the Jamaican diaspora with several needs.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and City Councilwoman Shirley Surgeon welcomed over one dozen Jamaican officials, including Jamaican Ambassador Alsion Roach Wilson, to Hartford on Friday.

The Jamaican officials, who are part of the consulate, are visiting the city for the next three days and are hosting an event called "Access Jamaica." This event is designed to serve members of the Jamaican Diaspora.

At the event, Bronin said, “the city of Hartford is home to one of the largest west Indians and Jamaican communities in the entire country. It is a strong and vibrant community and we’re proud of it.”

The program will assist Hartford residents with passports, citizenship and immigration issues.

Residents can access the services Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Collin Bennett Building on Albany Avenue.

