James Taylor to play in Bridgeport this June

Taylor will play at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Singer Songwriter James Taylor will perform this summer in Bridgeport.

Taylor will headline a show at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Monday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Taylor is the first artist to have a Billboard Top 10 album in each of the past six decades. American Standard, his 19th studio album, earned Taylor the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968.

He is well known for hits like “Fire and Rain,” “Country Road,” “Something in the Way She Moves,” “Mexico,” “Shower the People,” “Your Smiling Face,” “Carolina In My Mind,” “Sweet Baby James," and “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight.”

His latest tour starts out at the end of the month in Fort Lauderdale, and ends at Tanglewood on July 4.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am at livenation.com

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

