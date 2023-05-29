Jamie Foxx gifts new basketball court to his hometown in Terrell

The red-colored court has Jamie Foxx written at center court and "Foxx Hole: Believe & Achieve" above that.

TERRELL, Texas — North Texas native and Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx has gifted his hometown with a new basketball court, according to the City of Terrell.

Foxx, who was born and raised in Terrell, helped bring the basketball court to Breezy Hill Park, which is south of Southwestern Christian College.

The red-colored court has Jamie Foxx written at center court and "Foxx Hole: Believe & Achieve" above that.

"Terrell Fighting Tigers" is written near the sideline as well as "Gilbert Willie Charities."

Foxx has said on social media in the past that Gilbert Willie is a close friend of his. Willie's father, Gilbert Willie Sr., worked as a coach, teacher, principal and assistant superintendent in Terrell ISD for more than 30 years. He passed away in 2013.

In 2017, Terrell ISD renamed John F. Kennedy Elementary School to Gilbert Willie Sr. Elementary School.

In the Facebook post about the new court, the city of Terrell wrote:

"Look what’s new at Breezy Hill Park! Let’s play ball! A shout out to Jamie Foxx and Gilbert Willie Charities for making this awesome court possible!"

Foxx was hospitalized in mid-April after suffering from an unknown "medical complication" while filming in Atlanta. Little has been publicly released since then.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild," Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corrinne Foxx, said in May. "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

Jamie Foxx posted on his Instagram account in May that he appreciates all the love from fans and is "feeling blessed" as he continues to recover.

That message was the first public statement or comment from Foxx since his hospitalization.

