Family of Jayson Negron, killed in 2017 officer involved shooting, files federal wrongful death suit against City of Bridgeport

The lawsuit states that Jayson was deprived of his right to life without due process of the law.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Saturday marks three years since Jayson Negron, 15 at the time, was killed in an officer involved shooting.

Negron was shot and killed by Bridgeport Police officer James Boulay when officers were reportedly patroling the city's West End on May 9, 2017.

The Negron Family will hold a press conference Saturday to announce a federal civil lawsuit against the City of Bridgeport for wrongful death.

The lawsuit states that Jayson was deprived of his right to life without due process of the law.

Those representing Negron's family said in a release, the allegations made by the Bridgeport Police Department regarding the fatal incident have since been disproven.

Families said Saturday:

"Jayson was never hit, dragged, or caused injury to any officer present. He was not shot from behind or under, he was shot directly by James Boulay, who was in a standing position facing him. Jayson did not die immediately, as Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez claimed, he was thrown to the ground and handcuffed by James Boulay and other officers and he was left to die on the pavement."



Bridgeport Police said they spotted a suspicious vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop after learning the vehicle was stolen earlier that day.

According to officials, when the driver and his passenger were ordered out of the vehicle, the responding officers reported that Negron, refused their request to get out of the stolen car.

Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez claims Negron threw the car into drive and hit the gas.

Perez said Negron put it in reverse, at a high rate of speed, pinning the officer almost underneath the vehicle.

“At that point, the officer feared for his life, drew his weapon and shot the passenger and shot the operator of the vehicle,” Perez continued.

No charges were filed against Boulay.

This is the State’s Attorney Office final report that was released.

"The Justice for Jayson movement has fought over the last three years for justice for Jayson and others killed by police across the state of Connecticut," a release read.

Jayson’s family, friends, and community are gathering Saturday by the memorial for Jayson on the street where he was killed to remember him and to announce the federal lawsuit.