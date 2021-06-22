JCC in Woodbridge evacuated due to bomb threat

The JCC executive director said they received the threat on the phone Tuesday morning. The building was evacuated and no one was injured.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — The JCC of Greater New Haven was evacuated on Tuesday after they received a bomb threat.

JCC executive director Judy Alperin Diamondstein said they received a bomb threat by phone around 10 a.m.

The Woodbridge police department and fire department responded to the JCC along with the FBI, New Haven, and Connecticut State Police bomb teams.

The building was closed for the day and officials say there were no injuries.

The JCC of Greater New Haven has been a target of these types of incidents before with a swastika recently being found spray-painted on the building in 2020.

